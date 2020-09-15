Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Citizen calls 911 on alleged impaired driver in Ontario with no licence, child in the car

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence
WATCH ABOVE: In a police cruiser dashcam video released by York Regional Police, a 28-year-old from Newmarket was charged with impaired driving after failing a breathalyzer test. She told officers she had no licence and was driving with two other adults and their six-year-old child in the car.

York Regional Police say a 28-year-old Newmarket woman is facing charges after allegedly being impaired behind the wheel, driving with no licence and a six-year-old child in the back seat.

Police said on Sept. 11 at around 10:28 p.m. officers received a 911 call from a concerned citizen for a suspected impaired driver in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

The suspect vehicle had allegedly almost hit another vehicle, police said.

Video from a police cruiser dashcam shows a vehicle with their four-ways on following the suspect vehicle. The police cruiser makes a U-turn and is able to stop the vehicle with the help of another police car near Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket.

The officer then asks the woman to step out of the vehicle.

Read more: Concerned citizen calls 911 after finding impaired driver passed out at stop sign: York police

Story continues below advertisement

Officer: “So, what’s going on today?”

Woman: “Um… they’ve been drinking, I’ve had two beers and that’s it. So I was just trying to drive them.”

Officer: “I can smell a lot of booze on your breath just from here.”

The police officers then direct the woman to the side of the road to conduct a breathalyzer test.

The officer then asks her what class of licence she has to which she replies:

“I don’t have a licence.”

Tweet This

Officer: “You don’t have a licence?”

Woman: “Like I said, I was just trying to drive them, cause they’re all… I was just trying to do the right thing.”

Read more: ‘She’s saying she’s on shrooms’: York police release 911 call involving alleged impaired driver

The officer then tells the woman she is under arrest for impaired operation of a motor vehicle due to failing the breathalyzer test. She is charged with impaired over 80 plus, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and “novice driver — blood alcohol concentration above zero.”

Police said in a news release that the 28-year-old woman was in the vehicle with two other adults, along with their six-year-old child.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured, police said.

York Regional Police said in 2019 their officers responded to 3,500 calls for suspected impaired drivers. In 2020, more than 2,000 calls have been made to 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingYork Regional PoliceDrunk DrivingYonge StreetnewmarketDavis DriveConcerned Citizenimpaired driver with child in carNewmarket womanYonge and Davis Newmarket
Flyers
More weekly flyers