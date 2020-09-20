Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases for 13th straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the 13th day in a row.

Sunday also marks the third day with no active cases of the virus in the province.

On Friday the province announced it is easing restrictions by increasing the gathering limit for organized sports and performing arts.

The number of people allowed to participate, including coaches, crew and anyone involved, is now 50.

A news release says 858 negative tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 88,514.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,086 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.