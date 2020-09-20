Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases for 13th straight day

By Alexander Quon Global News
Two federal party leaders contract COVID-19
Two federal party leaders, Conservative Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet, have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither will be able to attend the Throne Speech when Parliament resumes September 23. As Mike Le Couteur explains, that's raising questions over the business of politics during a pandemic.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the 13th day in a row.

Sunday also marks the third day with no active cases of the virus in the province.

On Friday the province announced it is easing restrictions by increasing the gathering limit for organized sports and performing arts.

The number of people allowed to participate, including coaches, crew and anyone involved, is now 50.

Read more: Nova Scotia eases COVID-19 regulations for organized activities

A news release says 858 negative tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 88,514.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,086 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

COVID-19 delayed opening of new YMCA in Halifax
COVID-19 delayed opening of new YMCA in Halifax

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

