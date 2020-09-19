Manitoba RCMP arrest two in cocaine bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested after RCMP found drugs and paraphernalia in Peguis First Nation.

Police say on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a house located on the Peguis First Nation and seized a large sum of Canadian currency, 90 grams of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia in response to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers arrested a 57-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from the Peguis First Nation, and later released them for court scheduled Dec. 15, 2020, in Peguis.

The investigation is ongoing.

