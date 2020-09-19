Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest two in cocaine bust

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 6:42 pm
Manitoba RCMP

Two people have been arrested after RCMP found drugs and paraphernalia in Peguis First Nation.

Police say on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a house located on the Peguis First Nation and seized a large sum of Canadian currency, 90 grams of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia in response to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers arrested a 57-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from the Peguis First Nation, and later released them for court scheduled Dec. 15, 2020, in Peguis.

The investigation is ongoing.

