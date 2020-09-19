Manitoba RCMP arrest two in cocaine bust

Two people have been arrested after RCMP found drugs and paraphernalia in Peguis First Nation.
Police say on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a house located on the Peguis First Nation and seized a large sum of Canadian currency, 90 grams of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia in response to a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers arrested a 57-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from the Peguis First Nation, and later released them for court scheduled Dec. 15, 2020, in Peguis.
The investigation is ongoing.
