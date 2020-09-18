Man charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation, Bracebridge OPP say.

According to police, a man allegedly entered a woman’s home on Aug. 30 and assaulted her.

Joshua Isaac, 35, from Moose Deer Point First Nation was charged with sexual assault and unlawfully being in a house.

Isaac will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in November.

2:38 Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail

Story continues below advertisement