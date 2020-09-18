Man charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation

A man has been charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation, Bracebridge OPP say.
According to police, a man allegedly entered a woman’s home on Aug. 30 and assaulted her.
Joshua Isaac, 35, from Moose Deer Point First Nation was charged with sexual assault and unlawfully being in a house.
Isaac will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in November.
