Crime

Man charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 4:23 pm
According to police, a man allegedly entered a woman's home on Aug. 30 and assaulted her. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been charged with sexual assault in Moose Deer Point First Nation, Bracebridge OPP say.

According to police, a man allegedly entered a woman’s home on Aug. 30 and assaulted her.

Joshua Isaac, 35, from Moose Deer Point First Nation was charged with sexual assault and unlawfully being in a house.

Isaac will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in November.

