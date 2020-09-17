Menu

Crime

Alberta man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in 2017 Peterborough sex assault investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:29 am
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault in Peterborough was arrested this week. Getty Images

An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged sexual assault in Peterborough three years ago was arrested this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in February 2017 police launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. On Aug. 18, 2020, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect.

On Monday, police say the suspect was arrested in Cold Lake, Alta.

Shayne Ruddy, 23, of Cold Lake, was charged with sexual assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service returned Ruddy back to Ontario on Wednesday, police said.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

