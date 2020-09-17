Alberta man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in 2017 Peterborough sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged sexual assault in Peterborough three years ago was arrested this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in February 2017 police launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. On Aug. 18, 2020, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect.

On Monday, police say the suspect was arrested in Cold Lake, Alta.

Shayne Ruddy, 23, of Cold Lake, was charged with sexual assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service returned Ruddy back to Ontario on Wednesday, police said.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail