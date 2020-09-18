‘Fresher air is on the way’: U.S. wildfire smoke over B.C. to clear this weekend

The smoke blanketing southern British Columbia from U.S. wildfires is forecast to stick around Friday, but residents will soon be breathing easier.
“Fresher air is on the way,” said Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.
A new weather system, bringing moist Pacific air and some showers, is forecast to begin overnight and into Saturday morning.
Read more: ‘It’s affecting everybody’: B.C. residents urged to stay indoors, air quality remains among world’s worst
“We’ll get more of a flow off the ocean, from the west, rather than the south — that will clear things up,” said Madryga.
Environment Canada air quality advisories remained in place for the southern two-thirds of the province on Friday morning.
Metro Vancouver also renewed its 10-day-old advisory for the regional district and the Fraser Valley.
The district also projected a clearing in air quality on Saturday and into Sunday.
The province’s Air Quality Health Index — which had rated most regions of southern B.C. at 10+, or “very high risk,” for much of the last week — showed province-wide improvement on Friday.
The index projects air quality in all regions of the province should improve to “moderate” or “low” risk by Saturday.
In the meantime, people with chronic or underlying health conditions, young children and seniors are advised to reduce outdoor physical activity until the air improves.
Comments