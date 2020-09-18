Alaska man charged with smuggling ‘assault-style’ rifles into B.C.

An Alaska man is facing multiple charges over an attempt to smuggle more than a dozen guns into British Columbia this summer, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Among the weapons were four semi-automatic rifles that border officials described as “assault-style.”
Corey Scott Kettering, 33, allegedly tried to bring the guns across the Abbotsford-Huntington border crossing on July 27, border officials said in a Friday media release.
Agents seized 14 guns, including the semi-automatic rifles, three prohibited handguns, one restricted handgun and six non-restricted long guns, said the agency.
A photo provided by the agency also showed a number of loaded magazines, cases of shells and body armour.
Kettering is facing weapons charges along with a count of smuggling and a count of making false statements.
He was released pending an appearance in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Monday.
Comments