Crime

Alaska man charged with smuggling ‘assault-style’ rifles into B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Canadian gun violence linked to illegal guns from U.S
(Aug. 7, 2019) Canadian gun violence linked to illegal guns from U.S

An Alaska man is facing multiple charges over an attempt to smuggle more than a dozen guns into British Columbia this summer, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Among the weapons were four semi-automatic rifles that border officials described as “assault-style.”

Border officials say these 14 guns were seized at the Abbotsford-Huntington port of entry on July 27, 2020.
Border officials say these 14 guns were seized at the Abbotsford-Huntington port of entry on July 27, 2020. Canada Border Services Agency

Corey Scott Kettering, 33, allegedly tried to bring the guns across the Abbotsford-Huntington border crossing on July 27, border officials said in a Friday media release.

Agents seized 14 guns, including the semi-automatic rifles, three prohibited handguns, one restricted handgun and six non-restricted long guns, said the agency.

A photo provided by the agency also showed a number of loaded magazines, cases of shells and body armour.

Kettering is facing weapons charges along with a count of smuggling and a count of making false statements.

He was released pending an appearance in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Monday.

