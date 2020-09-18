Menu

Weather

London, Middlesex County under frost advisory as overnight low set to hit zero

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 18, 2020 1:38 pm
How gardeners can protect plants against frost
From the archives: Tips for gardeners as frost arrives in Edmonton, including which plants are susceptible to an overnight freeze and and which can last for a few more weeks.

It’s almost three weeks early, but Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for London and Middlesex County, as well as a large swath of southern Ontario.

The national weather agency says the overnight low is expected to fall to 0 C on Friday night into Saturday morning and again on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Read more: ‘Unseasonably cool’: Frost advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

The advisories are issued during the growing season to alert the public that temperatures may reach the freezing mark and could result in damage to plants and crops.

The City of London falls within Zone C of the Climate Zone Map of Ontario, with the first frost coming Oct. 8 on average, based on data from 1976-2005.

