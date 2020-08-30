Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.


Weather

‘Unseasonably cool’: Frost advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
hoar frost Winnipeg
File photo of frost on a glass window. File / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of western and southern Saskatchewan.

The weather agency says temperatures will be “unseasonably cool” Sunday evening, continuing into Monday morning.

Read more: Prairies getting hit by a ‘snow train’ this winter, Old Farmer’s Almanac says

The frost advisory includes the following areas:

  • Leader including Gull Lake
  • Swift Current including Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky Lake
  • Shaunavon including Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hills
  • Meadow Lake including Big River, Green Lake and Pierceland
  • The Battlefords including Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg
  • The City of Lloydminster
  • Kindersley including Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie and Macklin

“A ridge of high pressure building into western Saskatchewan will bring clearing skies, diminishing winds and patchy frost tonight,” said Environment Canada in its alert.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere across southern Saskatchewan, temperatures will remain slightly warmer but still unseasonably cool, with temperatures hitting the 2 C to 4 C range.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal through the week, although not quite as cool as Sunday night into Monday morning, says Environment Canada.

Read more: 15% of Saskatchewan crops combined as farmers make headway on harvest

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” Environment Canada says.

The frost advisory remains in effect until Monday morning.

Overnight frost damaging to gardens
Overnight frost damaging to gardens
