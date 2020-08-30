‘Unseasonably cool’: Frost advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of western and southern Saskatchewan.

The weather agency says temperatures will be “unseasonably cool” Sunday evening, continuing into Monday morning.

The frost advisory includes the following areas:

Leader including Gull Lake

Swift Current including Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky Lake

Shaunavon including Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hills

Meadow Lake including Big River, Green Lake and Pierceland

The Battlefords including Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg

The City of Lloydminster

Kindersley including Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie and Macklin

“A ridge of high pressure building into western Saskatchewan will bring clearing skies, diminishing winds and patchy frost tonight,” said Environment Canada in its alert.

Elsewhere across southern Saskatchewan, temperatures will remain slightly warmer but still unseasonably cool, with temperatures hitting the 2 C to 4 C range.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal through the week, although not quite as cool as Sunday night into Monday morning, says Environment Canada.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” Environment Canada says.

The frost advisory remains in effect until Monday morning.

