New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Friday

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

Health officials have reported 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total, and say there have been 191 recoveries.

One case remains active in the province. There have also been two deaths as a result of the virus.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 68,668 tests for the virus.

New Brunswick announced changes to travel restrictions at the Quebec border on Thursday.

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

A release said residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

The province said all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

