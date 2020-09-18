Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 11:54 am
Ottawa health personnel speak with a driver before administering a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru test centre in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Ottawa health personnel speak with a driver before administering a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru test centre in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press file

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

Health officials have reported 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total, and say there have been 191 recoveries.

One case remains active in the province. There have also been two deaths as a result of the virus.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 68,668 tests for the virus.

Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19
Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19

New Brunswick announced changes to travel restrictions at the Quebec border on Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

A release said residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

The province said all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, changes Quebec border rules

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthNBNew CasesActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers