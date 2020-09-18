Menu

Crime

Peterborough family dispute leads to assault charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 12:08 pm
peterborough-police2
One person was arrested following an alleged domestic assault in Peterborough's north end. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say one person faces assault charges following a violent family dispute on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at a Royal Drive residence in the city’s north end. The investigation revealed the accused and two others got into a physical argument.

The accused allegedly grabbed both victims, pushed them, threw a suitcase at one of the victims and ripped a phone from a wall.

Police say both victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries to their arm and face.

One person was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.

To protect the identities of the victims the name of the accused is not being released in the domestic incident, police said.

