Peterborough District Masons donate more than $17,000 to YWCA Crossroads Shelter

The women’s emergency shelter in Peterborough recently received a $17,000 boost thanks to the Masons of Peterborough District.

Throughout the year, the masons held several fundraisers to donate $17,253.25 to the YWCA’s Crossroads Shelter, which serves women and children escaping domestic abuse and violence. Among the events included Stand a While in Her Shoes, a drive-thru/drop-off fundraiser and a bottle drive at the Peterborough Masonic Temple on Rubidge Street.

Tom Mortlock, district deputy grand master of the Peterborough masons, was joined by Danny McLaughlin, districting fundraising project chairman and Philip Lake, district secretary, to make the presentation to the YWCA. Mortlock and his family and business have for years been involved in the YWCA’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser, which also supports the shelter.

“The essential service provided by the caring YWCA Family is a resource that the Masons of Peterborough District were very proud to support this year,” stated Mortlock.

Kim Dolan, executive director of the YWCA Peterborough-Haliburton, praised the donation.

“The leadership of caring men in our community who understand that responding to the impact of violence against women and their children is a responsibility we all share is especially important in these uncertain times,” she said.

To access support services at the YWCA, call 705-743-3526 or visit its website.

