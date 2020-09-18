Man to be sentenced Friday in deadly central Alberta gas and dash

Send this page to someone via email

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a deadly central Alberta gas and dash in 2017 is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, 29, pleaded guilty in August to manslaughter and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. The guilty pleas were in connection to the October 2017 gas and dash in Thorsby, Alta., that left Fas Gas Station owner Ki Yun Jo dead.

Sydlowski, of Spruce Grove, was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sydlowski stole a cube van from Middleton Flooring, a business in Spruce Grove, on Oct. 6, 2017. He drove to the Thorsby Fas Gas, filled the van with $198 worth of gas and made no attempt to pay.

Jo, who was 54, went out to confront him, court documents read. He grabbed the passenger side mirror of the van and hung on.

The agreed statement of facts detailed that Sydlowski drove off, swerving from left to right, and Jo eventually separated from the van and was run over by the rear tires. Sydlowski, who acknowledged he knew the victim was hanging on to the side of the vehicle, then drove off.

The van was later found between Calmar and Thorsby.

First responders attempted first aid but couldn’t revive Jo. The autopsy found numerous scrapes to Jo’s body as well as lethal blunt force trauma, skull and facial fractures, internal trauma to his trunk and a broken neck.

Fifty-four-year-old Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. Jo’s family said the truck tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill. CREDIT: GoFundMe/Sung Hyun Jo

Soon after the deadly gas and dash, the province passed pay-before-you-pump legislation, which requires drivers to pay before filling up at gas stations and makes violence-prevention plans mandatory at retail fuel and convenience stores.

The Crown is seeking a total sentence of six to eight years, while the defence is seeking six years.

Thorsby is a town located about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.