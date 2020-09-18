Waterloo police investigate reports of gunfire in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of shots fired at a home in Cambridge early Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the scene on Forestview Drive at around 10:20 a.m. but an area resident told them they had heard the shots fired at around 4 a.m.

Officers are still investigating how many shots were fired but one bullet was found to have struck a vehicle while another hit a residence.

“We’re hoping more people will come forward with information,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News Friday morning.

She says officers are still looking into whether the shooting was targeted.

Witnesses told police they heard a vehicle speed off after hearing the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.