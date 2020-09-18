Personal Support Worker charged with assault of elderly woman: London Police

Send this page to someone via email

London Police charged a Personal Support Worker after a reported assault on a woman in her 80s.

Police say that Sept. 9, at around 2 p.m., a woman employed as a PSW went to an address in the city’s north end to care for the elderly woman.

Later on the same day, police say family members saw injuries on the victim.

The assault was reported to police on Sept. 10. Police say the elderly victim sustained minor injuries.

A 38-year-old London woman is charged with one count of assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 8, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).