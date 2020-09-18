Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Personal Support Worker charged with assault of elderly woman: London Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 9:45 am
As a result, a 30-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent.
As a result, a 30-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London Police charged a Personal Support Worker after a reported assault on a woman in her 80s.

Police say that Sept. 9, at around 2 p.m., a woman employed as a PSW went to an address in the city’s north end to care for the elderly woman.

Later on the same day, police say family members saw injuries on the victim.

Trending Stories

Read more: Staff member charged after woman sexually assaulted at ultrasound appointment: London police

The assault was reported to police on Sept. 10. Police say the elderly victim sustained minor injuries.

A 38-year-old London woman is charged with one count of assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 8, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonAssaultLondon OntarioLdnontPSWpersonal support workerLondon Assaultelderly assaultassault london
Flyers
More weekly flyers