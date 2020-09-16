Menu

Crime

Staff member charged after woman sexually assaulted at ultrasound appointment: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 16, 2020 3:45 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have laid a charge of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident at a My Health Centre location at Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North in July.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman had an ultrasound appointment at the location on July 30.

Police say she was sexually assaulted by a staff member during her appointment.

The London Police Service launched an investigation after being contacted Sept. 9 and an arrest was made five days later.

Police say Mohamed Abdel Elshamy, 58, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with sexual assault.

The accused was released from custody and is due in court December 8.

Police ask anyone with information “in relation to this incident or similar incidents” to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here

