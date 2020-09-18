Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec expected to tighten controls as coronavirus cases continue to rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 9:31 am
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public security minister is expected to address tightening controls and possibly raising fines for those violating rules aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Geneviève Guilbault will speak Friday morning in the province’s capital. She will be joined by Sûreté du Québec’s interim director Johanne Beausoleil, Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron, and Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon.

The province’s new COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, leading officials to call on citizens to limit their private gatherings as much as possible.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebecers must be careful in coming days as coronavirus cases rise, health minister says

Health Minister Christian Dubé hinted Thursday that social gatherings will be targeted and the province could follow Ontario’s lead by boosting fines for people who flout public health directives. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised a minimum fine of $10,000 for illegal social gatherings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says there are nearly 300 new cases per day in the last week and that Quebecers need to be more vigilant.

The health crisis has been hard on Quebec, which has more than 66,000 cases to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, stands at 5,791.

Coronavirus: Ontario premier says organizers breaking new social gathering limits would face minimum $10K fine each time
Coronavirus: Ontario premier says organizers breaking new social gathering limits would face minimum $10K fine each time
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec coronavirus restrictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers