Quebec expected to tighten controls as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Quebec’s public security minister is expected to address tightening controls and possibly raising fines for those violating rules aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Geneviève Guilbault will speak Friday morning in the province’s capital. She will be joined by Sûreté du Québec’s interim director Johanne Beausoleil, Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron, and Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon.

The province’s new COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, leading officials to call on citizens to limit their private gatherings as much as possible.

Health Minister Christian Dubé hinted Thursday that social gatherings will be targeted and the province could follow Ontario’s lead by boosting fines for people who flout public health directives. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised a minimum fine of $10,000 for illegal social gatherings.

He says there are nearly 300 new cases per day in the last week and that Quebecers need to be more vigilant.

The health crisis has been hard on Quebec, which has more than 66,000 cases to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, stands at 5,791.

