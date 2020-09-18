Teen shot in Hamilton’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy was injured in an east end shooting in Hamilton early Friday, according to police.

Investigators say officers were called to a residence near Dunsmure Road and Tragina Avenue North around 1:30 a.m.

They found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is on-going.

The shooting is the third in a residential neighbourhood in five days. Hamilton police say they responded to two alleged drive-by shootings on Sunday night.

Detectives believe a Black Ford F150 with tinted windows pulled up to another vehicle and an occupant fired multiple shots in the area of John Street North and Burlington Street East around 6 p.m.

Then just hours later, a second shooting on Wentworth Street North happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, police believe

Detectives say “several” shots were fired into the front window of a residence.

Two people were asleep in the home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured.

In both incidents Sunday, police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Anyone with information on any of the cases can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2956 or 905-546-2907.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.