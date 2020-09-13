Menu

Crime

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hamilton’s north end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police believe a Ford F-150 truck with tinted windows was the suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020.
Hamilton police believe a Ford F-150 truck with tinted windows was the suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say the intended target in an alleged drive-by shooting on Sunday night was not injured.

Investigators believe a Black Ford F150 with tinted windows pulled up to another vehicle and an occupant fired multiple shots in the area of John Street North and Burlington Street East around 6 p.m.

Read more: Firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in central Hamilton

The F150 then fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with information can reach out Hamilton police at 905-546-3816 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

