Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hamilton’s north end

Hamilton police say the intended target in an alleged drive-by shooting on Sunday night was not injured.
Investigators believe a Black Ford F150 with tinted windows pulled up to another vehicle and an occupant fired multiple shots in the area of John Street North and Burlington Street East around 6 p.m.
The F150 then fled the scene, police say.
Anyone with information can reach out Hamilton police at 905-546-3816 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
