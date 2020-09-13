Menu

Canada

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:23 pm
Hamilton fire estimates damage from a Stoney Creek fire early Friday morning to be about $1 million.
Hamilton fire estimates damage from a Stoney Creek fire early Friday morning to be about $1 million. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Hamilton Fire Department says the cause of a blaze that damaged an industrial building in the city centre may have been electrical in nature.

Flames were visible through the roof of Central Hamilton Electric on Gage Avenue just north of Barton Street during the height of the fire just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to fire chief Dave Cunliffe.

“Crews very quickly initiated an interior attack on the fire and found the main body of the fire to in the southeasterly area of the building,” Cunliffe said in a release.

“Firefighting operations were challenging for the crews given the amount of machinery and equipment in the building.”

Cunliffe says the fire was brought under control in about a half-hour. He estimates the cost of damage to the building and contents at around $500,000.

There were no injuries in the incident.

