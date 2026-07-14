Bail hearing adjourned for Edmonton man charged in Granville assaults during World Cup

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The bail hearing for an Edmonton man arrested in Vancouver’s Granville Street pedestrian zone during the FIFA World Cup, has been adjourned until next week.

Jiel Simon Uguak, 32, is accused of two counts of assault in connection with separate alleged incidents on June 24 and July 6.

At around 6 p.m. on July 6, police said officers on patrol on Granville near Nelson Streets were approached by a woman who identified a man she claimed had swung his fist in her direction.

“As officers approached to speak with him, they observed him try to punch another woman,” stated Sgt. Adam Donaldson in a July 7 news release.

Police said the suspect, who has been the subject of several complaints involving violence and confrontational behaviour in the Granville Street pedestrian zone in recent weeks, fled and was arrested following a brief chase.

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Uguak was previously accused of assault and causing a disturbance for an alleged incident in Vancouver on Oct. 9, 2024.

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Global News has asked the VPD for details on the allegations behind those charges, which were ultimately stayed by the Crown on Sept. 4, 2025.

Uguak is also accused of robbery, two counts of unlawful confinement and disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence in Alberta.

His trial is scheduled for May 2027 at the Wetaskiwin courthouse.

In Feb. 2016, Uguak and four other men were arrested in Wawa, Ont., following a brazen robbery and assault in Regina.

According to the Regina Police Service, four masked men went into a Rogers store in Harbour Landing and “aggressively demanded merchandise”, before allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old employee, who was taken to the back of the store and tied up.

Uguak was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Court records indicate Uguak will be seeking bail on the assault charges on July 20 in Downtown Community Court.