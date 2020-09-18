Menu

Crime

Targeted Surrey shooting injures man as Metro Vancouver violence continues

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted September 18, 2020 1:57 am
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a targeted shooting on Sept. 17, 2020.
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a targeted shooting on Sept. 17, 2020. Global News

One male is being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital after a targeted shooting in Surrey Thursday evening.

Surrey RCMP officers were immediately dispatched to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue around 9 p.m.

In a release, Surrey RCMP say the investigation is still in its early stages, and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood speaking with several witnesses.

Read more: Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

RCMP also say the incident does not appear to be a random act, and that the injured male was targeted.

The area will be closed overnight while investigators gather evidence, police say.

Surrey RCMP will not be releasing any further updates until Friday before noon.

Read more: ‘I feel cheated with life’: Mother of bystander killed in Surrey Six massacre tells Bacon hearing

Meanwhile, RCMP have not yet commented on the discovery of a burned-out vehicle a few blocks away from Thursday night’s shooting incident.

The shooting comes four days after another shooting in Surrey that police say was tied to the Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

On Wednesday night, three people were killed in two separate incidents in Vancouver, one of which involved gunfire. A burned-out vehicle was later found in Richmond, but police will not say if it’s connected to the deaths.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

