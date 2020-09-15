Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a Monday night shooting in the Newton area has ties to Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict.

Officers found an uninjured man who had been the target of a shooting in the area of 65A Avenue and 129 Street at around 10:15 p.m.

Early indications suggest the man had been pursued by two men at the time of the shooting, RCMP said. The parties involved knew one another and are associated with gang violence.

Police say there is no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing as Mounties seek to identify everyone involved.

RCMP said two shootings that took place on Aug. 17 are believed to be linked to gang activity.

