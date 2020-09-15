Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 2:28 pm
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey.
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey. Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP say a Monday night shooting in the Newton area has ties to Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict.

Officers found an uninjured man who had been the target of a shooting in the area of 65A Avenue and 129 Street at around 10:15 p.m.

Early indications suggest the man had been pursued by two men at the time of the shooting, RCMP said. The parties involved knew one another and are associated with gang violence.

Surrey comes together to protest gang violence
Surrey comes together to protest gang violence

 

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing as Mounties seek to identify everyone involved.

RCMP said two shootings that took place on Aug. 17 are believed to be linked to gang activity.

Two men badly hurt in overnight shootings in Burnaby.
Two men badly hurt in overnight shootings in Burnaby.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey RCMPSurrey crimeGang ViolenceSurrey shootingLower Mainland gang conflictMetro Vancouver gang conflictNewton shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers