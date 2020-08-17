RCMP investigating 2 crime scenes in Burnaby and Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby and Coquitlam RCMP are investigating two crime scenes Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m. in the area of North Road and Clarke Road in Burquitlam, witnesses tell Global News they heard some loud bangs.

This area is along the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam.

One person was injured but RCMP have not released any details.

The area was taped off for a few hours but was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Another area in Burnaby remains behind police tape, however, near Canada Way and Smith Avenue.

There is no word yet on what happened in that area but police remain on scene.

Witnesses also tell Global News they heard what could be gunshots but RCMP are not confirming that at this time.

There is no indication the two scenes are linked.

More to come.