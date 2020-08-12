Surveillance video shows B.C. dognapping as 2 men chase Yorkie around her yard

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is hoping the release of a surveillance video will help catch two men wanted for the dognapping of a Yorkshire Terrier.

Lucy was left harnessed in the yard of her home in the 6000-block of Berwick Street when police say two men drove up in a newer model Jaguar sedan, got out of the car and entered the yard around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Lucy somehow escaped from her harness and went running down the street, with the two men in pursuit.

Police say two men chased the 11-year-old dog around her own yard before they caught her and drove away.

In the surveillance video, Lucy can be seen running back into the yard with the two men behind her and after chasing her around the house several times, one man eventually captures her and they drive off with the dog.

A nearby resident can be seen in the video trying to intervene but police say the two men told the neighbour that Lucy belonged to them.

The next day, just before 7 a.m., a man approached a Burnaby RCMP officer in the area of Deer Lake Avenue and Rowan Avenue and said he was on his way to work when he saw a small dog with no collar or tags.

The officer called the BC SPCA and the dog, who turned out to be Lucy, was cared for by a cell guard until her owners were notified.

The guard nicknamed her ‘Tank’ in the meantime.

It is not known what happened to Lucy and police say even though she is now safely at home, the two men have not been identified.

The first suspect is described as a South Asian man, between five-foot-10 and six feet tall, with a medium muscular build and medium-length spiked black hair. He was wearing aviator sunglasses, a long-sleeve grey shirt, dark pants and white running shoes. Police say he looks to be between 25 and 30 years old.

A still image of the first suspect, released by Burnaby RCMP.

The second suspect is described as South Asian, between five-foot-10 and six feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing black sunglasses and black running shoes. Police say he looks to be between 25 and 30 years old.

A still image of the second suspect, released by Burnaby RCMP.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black Jaguar.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.