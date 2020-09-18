Rick Zamperin: Can’t blame Raptors fans for worrying about the future of Masai Ujiri

Send this page to someone via email

Hearing that Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri hasn’t had any contract talks with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) since the team was bounced from the NBA playoffs a week ago is a little concerning.

Now, I should point out that Ujiri is under contract for one more year, so it’s not like the Raptors are on the verge of losing the best front office person in the franchise’s history any minute now.

Speaking to reporters in his season-ending news conference on Thursday, Ujiri said he will address the contract negotiations with MLSE “when it’s time to address it,” and admitted that his emotions are still a little raw after the team was eliminated from the post-season by Boston.

Read more: Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri not engaging in contract talks yet

Story continues below advertisement

The former NBA Executive of the Year says his priority since the Raps’ season ended has been taking care of his leadership team.

And he’s done just that, signing Coach of the Year Nick Nurse to a multi-year extension earlier this week and saying the team is close to signing general manager Bobby Webster to a contract extension.

Okay, that sounds encouraging, right?

There have been rumblings for years now that other NBA teams have been circling Toronto for a shot at convincing Ujiri to leave the Raptors for supposed greener pastures in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Once Webster’s deal is in place, perhaps Ujiri and MLSE will begin their negotiations.

But until then, you can’t blame Raptors fans for being a little nervous.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.

3:55 After a Toronto Raptors player became the target of racist comments online, this Ontario couple stepped in After a Toronto Raptors player became the target of racist comments online, this Ontario couple stepped in