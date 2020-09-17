Nova Scotia hits 10th straight day with no new coronavirus cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has now gone 10 straight days without a new case of COVID-19 reported, health officials say.

With no new cases identified again on Thursday, Nova Scotia’s total number of lab-confirmed positive cases remains at 1,086.

The day before, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 962 Nova Scotia tests.

To date, the province says Nova Scotia has 85,288 negative coronavirus test results and 65 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No one is currently in hospital, and according to the health officials, 1,020 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

5:23 Money-Saving Tips for Students During the Pandemic Money-Saving Tips for Students During the Pandemic