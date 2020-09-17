Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia hits 10th straight day with no new coronavirus cases reported

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:55 am
Passengers wear face masks on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Passengers wear face masks on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, July 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia has now gone 10 straight days without a new case of COVID-19 reported, health officials say.

With no new cases identified again on Thursday, Nova Scotia’s total number of lab-confirmed positive cases remains at 1,086.

The day before, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 962 Nova Scotia tests.

Read more: Nova Scotia has 1 known active case of COVID-19

To date, the province says Nova Scotia has 85,288 negative coronavirus test results and 65 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No one is currently in hospital, and according to the health officials, 1,020 cases are now considered resolved.

Trending Stories

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
Money-Saving Tips for Students During the Pandemic
Money-Saving Tips for Students During the Pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers