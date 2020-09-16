Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia has 1 known active case of COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 11:31 am
Minor hockey players getting back on ice across Nova Scotia
With COVID-19 gathering limits in place this season, not all hockey parents are going to be able to get back to the rink. As Jesse Thomas reports, some of them are petitioning the province to change that.

N.S. health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and say one active case remains in the province.

The province completed 902 negative tests the day prior, and 84,747 to date.

Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,086 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March.

Read more: Prince Edward Island reports two new cases of COVID-19, one of which is recovered

According to the province, 1,020 cases are considered resolved, and there have been 65 deaths from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Nova Scotia eases self-isolation restrictions for out-of-province workers during pandemic
Nova Scotia eases self-isolation restrictions for out-of-province workers during pandemic

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthNSatlantic bubbleCOVID-19 SymptomsNew CasesActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers