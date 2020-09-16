Nova Scotia has 1 known active case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

N.S. health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and say one active case remains in the province.

The province completed 902 negative tests the day prior, and 84,747 to date.

Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,086 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March.

According to the province, 1,020 cases are considered resolved, and there have been 65 deaths from the virus.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath