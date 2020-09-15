Prince Edward Island reports two new cases of COVID-19, one of which is recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, including one involving a child under the age of 10.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today the case involving the child is related to an infection confirmed last week.

Morrison says the child has already recovered from COVID-19.

The second case involves an essential worker in his 50’s who had recently travelled internationally and who has been isolating since arriving in the province.

Morrison says the man does not work in the health-care sector.

She says PEI has had 57 confirmed COVID-19 infections, one of which is considered active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.