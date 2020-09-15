Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island reports two new cases of COVID-19, one of which is recovered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2020 4:13 pm
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Health officials in Prince Edward Island say there are now no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Health officials in Prince Edward Island say there are now no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, including one involving a child under the age of 10.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today the case involving the child is related to an infection confirmed last week.

Read more: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in P.E.I. as active caseload rises to nine

Morrison says the child has already recovered from COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The second case involves an essential worker in his 50’s who had recently travelled internationally and who has been isolating since arriving in the province.

Trending Stories

Morrison says the man does not work in the health-care sector.

BBC journalist on what he learned during a COVID-19 vaccine trial
BBC journalist on what he learned during a COVID-19 vaccine trial

She says PEI has had 57 confirmed COVID-19 infections, one of which is considered active.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward IslandCOVID-19 updatePEIP.E.I.Dr. Heather Morrisoncoronavirus PEICOVID-19 PEI
Flyers
More weekly flyers