Traffic

City of Ottawa to resume on-street parking enforcement on Sept. 21

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:43 am
A street parking sign in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood.
A street parking sign in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood. Global News / Craig Lord

Starting Monday, Sept. 21, Ottawa residents will have to start keeping a closer eye on parking limits as city officials move to start enforcing restrictions after a pause during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic officers will start Monday by handing out warnings to any vehicle in violation of on-street parking restrictions, but ticketing will resume as of Oct. 1.

Enforcement applies to all areas of the cities. That includes streets not marked with signs, if complaints are made.

Parking limits in unsigned areas are three hours on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Limits in these areas increase to six hours on weekends and holidays between the same hours.

A statement from the city on Thursday said the shift back to parking enforcement is needed amid reopening services and normal traffic flows resuming.

Enforcement is also critical ahead of winter months to prepare for snow clearing operations, the city said.

