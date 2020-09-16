Ottawa man, 33, killed in hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Ottawa’s southwest end on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a collision in the 1800 block of Baseline Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers say a white 2009 Chevrolet van struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian in a parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Joly Bourgeois, 35, of Ottawa has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Collision investigators are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police asked anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481, or via email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

