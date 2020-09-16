Menu

Crime

Ottawa man, 33, killed in hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 9:58 am
Ottawa police say they've arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run on Tuesday night.
Ottawa police say they've arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

A 35-year-old man has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Ottawa’s southwest end on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a collision in the 1800 block of Baseline Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers say a white 2009 Chevrolet van struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian in a parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Read more: 3 Ottawa snow removal companies facing fraud charges

Joly Bourgeois, 35, of Ottawa has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Collision investigators are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police asked anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481, or via email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
