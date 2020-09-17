Coronavirus: Fisher River Cree Nation suspends in-school learning until February

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba First Nation has decided to switch to remote learning for its students until at least February of next year.

Fisher River Cree Nation’s board of education said Wednesday they are suspending classroom learning in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

“We feel that the suspension is necessary to alleviate fear and to keep our students safe with the COVID-19 situation we are facing in the community,” they posted on their website.

“Classes may resume at that time, but only if it is safe to do so.”

The decision was made by the board and the nation’s leadership team after a probable case of the novel coronavirus popped up there last Friday. No other cases have been identified in the community since then.

Charles Sinclair School and Fisher River High School are both affected, said the board.

“The teaching teams, along with the Director of Education will also work to minimize the impact of this suspension by procuring online learning tools and technology for all students,” the board said.

“With this, we recognize that the suspension of in-class learning will cause significant disruption for our school community but as always, our priority is student safety. “ Tweet This

Fisher River Cree Nation is 174 km north of Winnipeg.