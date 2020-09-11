Fisher River test shows first probable COVID-19 case on a Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A probable positive COVID-19 case has been detected on Fisher River Cree Nation, which would be the first case on a Manitoba First Nation.

In a statement released Friday, Fisher River Health Services said the person received a positive test in the community Thursday.

It has been sent to the provincial laboratory for confirmation. The person is in stable condition and self-isolating.

The investigation has found the person was exposed to the virus in Winnipeg on Sept. 6 and was asymptomatic when returning to the community.

Fisher River Health Services have already contacted those who were in close contact with the person and they are now in self-isolation for 14 days.

The statement is asking all residents in the community to wear a mask in public and maintain physical distancing.

The community is also working to expand testing capacity.

School in Fisher River has now been tentatively rescheduled to begin on Sept. 28.

The Fisher River Gaming Centre has closed until further notice and all visits to the Ochekwi-Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home in the community have been put on hold.

Fisher River is approximately 193 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

