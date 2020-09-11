Coronavirus: First numbers released for case counts in 12 Winnipeg neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has been broken into 12 distinct neighbourhood districts in order to give a clearer idea of where those who test positive for COVID-19 live.

Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday the change was coming, but cautioned people to understand that the positive cases don’t reflect where people picked up the virus, only where they live.

“This is a commitment we made when we we started to get to the plans to have kids back in school safely,” said Roussin of releasing the more detailed health info.

“Part of that plan included that commitment that we would keep Manitobans specifically informed of where cases were.

The data shows there have been a total of five deaths in Winnipeg, and the number of cases is fairly even across the city. Total cases range from a low of 14 in St. Boniface and a high of 92 in Seven Oaks.

The district with the current highest number of cases is Seven Oaks at 32, followed by Downtown at 29.

The new numbers updated as of 11 a.m. Friday showed the following numbers:

Assiniboine South – Active Cases 5, Recovered 33, Deaths 1, Total Cases 39

Downtown – Active Cases 29, Recovered 26, Deaths 0, Total Cases 55

Fort Garry – Active Cases 15, Recovered 51, Deaths 0, Total Cases 66

Inkster – Active Cases 9, Recovered 21, Deaths 0, Total Cases 30

Point Douglas – Active Cases 15, Recovered 12, Deaths 1, Total Cases 28

River East – Active Cases 26, Recovered 32, Deaths 2, Total Cases 60

River Heights – Active Cases 6, Recovered 26, Deaths 1, Total Cases 33

St. Boniface – Active Cases 3, Recovered 11, Deaths 0, Total Cases 14

St. James – Active Cases 2, Recovered 25, Deaths 0, Total Cases 27

St. Vital – Active Cases 11, Recovered 30, Deaths 0, Total Cases 41

Seven Oaks – Active Cases 32, Recovered 60, Deaths 0, Total Cases 92

Transcona – Active Cases 8, Recovered 21, Deaths 0, Total Cases 29

The total numbers for Friday across the province is expected to be released at 1 p.m.

