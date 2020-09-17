Police investigate two violent overnight incidents in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are now recovering in hospital after separate violent incidents Wednesday night in Montreal’s north and east ends.

Montreal police say a man presented himself to hospital at around 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds on his lower body.

Read more: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

That 23-year-old victim is known to police, spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News, and is not collaborating with investigators. However, officers were able to trace the incident to the Park-Extension area and say they identified a crime scene on Durocher Street near Saint-Roch.

Just a few hours later came a stabbing in the borough of Saint-Leonard.

“A man, aged 21 years old, was stabbed during an altercation with other people,” Brabant said. The incident took place on Boulevard Couture near Lacordaire.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim in that incident is also not collaborating with investigators, according to police.

Police are sill investigating both incidents.