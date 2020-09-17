Menu

Crime

Police investigate two violent overnight incidents in Montreal

For now, no arrests have been made in connection with either incident.
By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 7:32 am
Montreal police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the borough of Saint-Leonard on the night of Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Two men are now recovering in hospital after separate violent incidents Wednesday night in Montreal’s north and east ends.

Montreal police say a man presented himself to hospital at around 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds on his lower body.

Read more: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

That 23-year-old victim is known to police, spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News, and is not collaborating with investigators. However, officers were able to trace the incident to the Park-Extension area and say they identified a crime scene on Durocher Street near Saint-Roch.

Just a few hours later came a stabbing in the borough of Saint-Leonard.

“A man, aged 21 years old, was stabbed during an altercation with other people,” Brabant said. The incident took place on Boulevard Couture near Lacordaire.

The victim in that incident is also not collaborating with investigators, according to police.

Police are sill investigating both incidents.


