Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Woman found dead on doorstep of vacant home: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 7:13 pm
Regina police are investigating the death of woman from an incident on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Regina police are investigating the death of woman from an incident on Thursday, Sept. 16. File / Global News

Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman was discovered dead on the doorstep of a vacant home Thursday morning, officials say.

Police say the woman was found slumped over on a doorstep of a vacant home on the 1300 block of Angus Street.

Read more: RPS investigate after man found dead near rail tracks at Park Street and 6th Avenue

Officers responded to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a tip from a caller who said the person was not breathing.

The woman was declared dead on the scene by both police and EMS. Her next of kin has been notified.

Police say they will not release the person’s name at this time.

Both the forensic and major crime units assisted the police with the investigation. Officers have canvassed the area and are looking for any surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

Read more: RPS investigate after finding man’s body at Wascana Lake

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

