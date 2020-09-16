Woman found dead on doorstep of vacant home: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman was discovered dead on the doorstep of a vacant home Thursday morning, officials say.

Police say the woman was found slumped over on a doorstep of a vacant home on the 1300 block of Angus Street.

Officers responded to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a tip from a caller who said the person was not breathing.

The woman was declared dead on the scene by both police and EMS. Her next of kin has been notified.

Police say they will not release the person’s name at this time.

Both the forensic and major crime units assisted the police with the investigation. Officers have canvassed the area and are looking for any surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

