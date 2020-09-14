Menu

Canada

RPS investigate after man found dead near rail tracks at Park Street and 6th Avenue

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 7:01 pm
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead outdoors, just north of the CP rail tracks in the area of 6th Avenue and Park Street.
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead outdoors, just north of the CP rail tracks in the area of 6th Avenue and Park Street. File / Global News

Regina police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered near the CP rail tracks at Park Street and 6th Avenue.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release Monday afternoon, for a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground just north of the CP rail tracks.

Employees of the rail line noticed the man and tried unsuccessfully to rouse him, according to the news release.

Police said paramedics pronounced the man dead. He has been identified and his family has been notified. His name will not be released.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, which attended the scene, has ordered an autopsy.

While the release said the man’s death “does not appear to be a criminal matter,” the coroner’s service will be leading further investigation to piece together the circumstances surrounding it.

