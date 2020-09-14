RPS investigate after finding man’s body at Wascana Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the north shore of Wascana Lake.

A boater contacted police around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, said the Regina Police Service (RPS), in a press release posted online. The boater, who could see the water’s edge from a perspective that people in the park could not, reported a motionless person lying on the north shore.

Officers located a man between the waterfall and the marina, the release said. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A forensic identification investigator and the Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office, which has ordered an autopsy, attended the scene, police said.

The man has been identified and his family has been notified, said police, who will not be releasing his name.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is underway,

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation began to learn more about the circumstances of this person’s death, according to the release, which notes that “although it is still early in this investigation, based on all available information, this does not appear to be a criminal matter.”