Members of Newfoundland and Labrador legislature can now bring babies to work

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature is opening its doors to new faces – very tiny faces.

Members of the legislature are now allowed to bring their infants to the House of Assembly when it’s in session.

Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady presented the proposed rule change today and it was accepted unanimously.

Progressive Conservative MHA Lela Evans was emotional as she paid tribute to the women in Labrador and in Newfoundland she had looked up to throughout her life.

She says the province needs to do more to help women in government and in the workforce.

Liberal MHA Sarah Stoodley says she’s looking forward to bringing her son to the legislature after he’s born in a few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

5:05 Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.