Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Members of Newfoundland and Labrador legislature can now bring babies to work

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2020 4:59 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature is opening its doors to new faces – very tiny faces.

Members of the legislature are now allowed to bring their infants to the House of Assembly when it’s in session.

Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady presented the proposed rule change today and it was accepted unanimously.

Progressive Conservative MHA Lela Evans was emotional as she paid tribute to the women in Labrador and in Newfoundland she had looked up to throughout her life.

She says the province needs to do more to help women in government and in the workforce.

Liberal MHA Sarah Stoodley says she’s looking forward to bringing her son to the legislature after he’s born in a few weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
