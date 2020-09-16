Saskatchewan’s active coronavirus case count up to 107

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 10 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,751 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with seven, while the north east and Regina zones have one. The location of the 10th case is pending.

Government officials said, to date, there have been 21 cases linked to a social gathering in Saskatoon, which was initially reported this past weekend.

There are currently 107 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

This is the highest number of active cases in Saskatchewan since Aug. 22, when there were 117.

Health officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 32 of the current active cases are from “communal living settings.”

All current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon, where four patients are receiving inpatient care.

Four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,620.

According to a press release, 1,218 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, over 163,150 tests have been carried out in the province.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

