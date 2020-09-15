Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra preparing for in-person and virtual concerts

The 90th season of the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will kick off later this month with some changes.

Due to COVID-19 provincial guidelines, only 150 people can attend each show while 30 people perform.

SSO is one of the first orchestras in Canada to return to the stage after last season was cut short. All concerts will be held at St. John’s Cathedral, and every show is already sold out to SSO subscribers.

However, there’s still a way for others to see this season’s performances. A digital subscription is being offered for $95, allowing people to stream every performance at St. John’s Cathedral from home.

“We’ve heard a lot from people and they’re very excited about it,” SSO music director Eric Paetkau said.

“A lot of people couldn’t get tickets because there were few that were available live in person.”

This season’s concerts will have a different destination theme, starting with ‘Postcards from Paris’ on Sept. 26.

“All of us can’t really travel anywhere these days, so we’re bringing that experience to the audience,” Paetkau said.

4:29 Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s virtual celebration for Beethoven Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s virtual celebration for Beethoven

