Possible coronavirus exposure at Foam Lake, Saskatoon and Wynyard businesses

An alert has been issued to notify residents about three businesses in Saskatchewan where a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have attended while infectious earlier this month.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued the alert on Tuesday.

Public health officials said the advisory applies for those at businesses in Foam Lake, Saskatoon and Wynyard during the following dates and times:

Saskatoon Walmart​​ at Preston Cro​ssing on Sept. 4 from 7 a.​m.-3:30 p.m.;

Saskatoon Walmart​​ at Preston Cro​ssing on Sept. 5 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.;

Saskatoon Walmart​​ at Preston Cro​ssing on Sept. 7 from 2:30 p.m.-10 p.m.;

Saskatoon Walmart​​ at Preston Cro​ssing on Sept. 10 from 2:30 p.m.-11 p.m.;

Foam L​ake Husky on ​Sept. 6 fr​om 5 p.m.-6 p.m.; and

​Wynya​rd A&W on Sept. 6 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

SHA officials are advising anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

They added that those who may be at risk but are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for two weeks.

According to a press release, if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during a contact investigation, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious.

Foam Lake is roughly 230 kilometres east of Saskatoon while Wynyard is 180 kms.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

