Comments

Education

Two more schools in Surrey, B.C., report cases of COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 11:59 am
Managing COVID-19 cases in Surrey schools
Two more schools in Surrey have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Surrey School District superintendent Jordan Tinney joined Global News Morning to discuss how being more transparent may help put anxious parents at ease.

Two more schools in Surrey, B.C., are reporting cases of COVID-19.

One individual attended Sullivan Heights Secondary and the other attended William Watson Elementary, district superintendent Jordan Tinney said Tuesday night.

Both people were at the schools last Thursday, on Sept. 10, he added. The cases are considered low-risk.

Calls for more information on COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools
Calls for more information on COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools

Only individuals who are believed to have had a possible exposure to COVID-19 are being notified to self-isolate or watch for symptoms.

Parents who haven’t been notified by phone or letter are to send their child to school as normal.

Read more: B.C. will consider providing more information on school-based COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said he would review notification guidelines on cases in schools, after the disease was reported at three Metro Vancouver high schools.

A staff member at Panorama Ridge Secondary and a person at Johnston Heights Secondary — both in Surrey — tested positive for COVID-19 before in-person classes were back in session.

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta, B.C., secondary school

The Delta School District would not say whether its confirmed case is a student or staff member, but added the person is self-isolating at home. That exposure occurred after the new school year began.

— With files from Amy Judd

