Two more schools in Surrey, B.C., report cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two more schools in Surrey, B.C., are reporting cases of COVID-19.

One individual attended Sullivan Heights Secondary and the other attended William Watson Elementary, district superintendent Jordan Tinney said Tuesday night.

Both people were at the schools last Thursday, on Sept. 10, he added. The cases are considered low-risk.

1:57 Calls for more information on COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools Calls for more information on COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools

Only individuals who are believed to have had a possible exposure to COVID-19 are being notified to self-isolate or watch for symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents who haven’t been notified by phone or letter are to send their child to school as normal.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said he would review notification guidelines on cases in schools, after the disease was reported at three Metro Vancouver high schools.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A staff member at Panorama Ridge Secondary and a person at Johnston Heights Secondary — both in Surrey — tested positive for COVID-19 before in-person classes were back in session.

The Delta School District would not say whether its confirmed case is a student or staff member, but added the person is self-isolating at home. That exposure occurred after the new school year began.

— With files from Amy Judd