Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

B.C. will consider providing more information on school-based COVID-19 cases

By Richard Zussman Global News
Back-to-school during COVID-19
Parent and Education Advocate Cindy Dalglish weighs in on the return to in-class learning.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province will consider providing additional information about cases of COVID-19 at B.C. schools.

B.C. school districts currently only provide information to those connected to a school where there is a test positive case of COVID-19. If there is transmission in the school environment then the province will announce it as an outbreak.

Day one of back-to-school 2020
Other jurisdictions like Ontario have chosen to post all COVID-19 cases connected to a school.

“We are going to be providing information about school extensively,” Dix said.

Read more: Back to school: If someone in a B.C. school gets sick, what happens next?

“If there are suggestions on how we can improve the information we give to the public, we will absolutely consider that.”

There have been at least three cases of someone who was in a school building since Sept. 8 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta, B.C., secondary school

An investigation is underway at Delta Secondary after someone who attended the school on Friday later tested positive for the virus. The Fraser Health Authority is conducting contact tracing and will determine if anyone at the school was in close contact with the infected person.

The news became public after a letter Delta School District letter to the school community was shared on social media.

How B.C. schools should handle wildfire smoke concerns during the pandemic
“What you saw in Delta is those at the school letting those who really need to know, know,” Dix said.

“There are protocols and those protocols are being followed, which I think is good. But we can always do better with the information being provided.”

A staff member at Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary has also tested positive, as has a person at Johnston Heights Secondary, also in Surrey.

In Ontario, 27 out of the province’s 4,828 schools have a reported case of COVID-19.

Back-to-school during COVID-19
Ontario’s COVID-19 website is updated daily and includes how many cases are linked to schools.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicVirusSchoolsDeltacovid casesClassroomsCOVID Spreadschool reportingschools COVID
