Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation bringing back online 50/50 for Stanley Cup Final

It’s back! The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced Wednesday it will bring back its online 50/50 raffle for the Stanley Cup Final.

The 50/50 draw will be open to everyone located in Alberta who is 18 or older. Tickets sales will open at 9 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. on each game day of the Stanley Cup Final.

The online 50/50 became wildly popular at the beginning of the NHL playoffs, when it was open during Edmonton Oilers games. The largest jackpot was more than $14 million — half of which was awarded to the ticket winner; the other half of the jackpot went to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

While popular, the 50/50 was not without issues. The draw for the final Aug. 7 50/50 jackpot — which ended up being a whopping $14.1 million — was delayed by three weeks.

Issues with the Aug. 7 draw caused some fans to end up with multiple purchases. A number of fans told Global News they ended up with tickets even though the site crashed before a confirmation screen appeared.

On Aug. 10, the Oilers announced it would be offering refunds. The three-week delay to draw the winner was due to delays in processing all of the refunds, according to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Fans who want to take part in the 50/50 can go onto the Edmonton Oilers website and select from the following four ticket pack options:

Regular: $5 for one ticket

Discount 1: $10 for 10 tickets

Discount 2: $20 for 60 tickets

Discount 3: $50 for 200 tickets

The EOCF said the winning ticket number will be drawn at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the day of the raffle and will be posted online no later than 6 p.m. the next day.

The Stanley Cup Finals are being played at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

The Dallas Stars have already advanced to the finals. Former Edmonton Oiler Jordan Eberle scored for the New York Islanders in overtime Tuesday night to force Game 6 between New York and the Tampa Bay Lighting. Both teams are vying for the title of Eastern Conference champions.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night.