Edmonton Oilers promise to draw 50/50 winner Friday after 3-week delay

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said it would finally draw the winning ticket for the Aug. 7 online 50/50 raffle at noon on Friday.

The total will be approximately $14.1 million, with the winner taking home half as the prize.

The winning 50/50 number was supposed to be picked on Wednesday at 4 p.m., after being delayed for more than two weeks.

However, at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, more than one hour after the draw was scheduled to take place, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said it would have to be delayed again.

“Due to delays in processing final refunds for the Aug. 7 Oilers online 50/50 raffle, we are postponing the draw for the winning ticket to ensure customers who followed the requisite refund process can ensure their tickets have been voided and refunds initiated,” the organization said in a message on Twitter.

“Our tech provider Ascend has assured us this work will be done in short order and we will be able to draw soon. Tweet This

“We again apologize for the inconvenience this delay has caused. We are disappointed, but the integrity of the draw and consumer protection has always been our top priority.”

Issues with the draw caused some fans to end up with multiple purchases. A number of fans told Global News they ended up with tickets even though the site crashed before a confirmation screen appeared.

On Aug. 10, the Oilers announced it would be offering refunds.

Staff have spent the last few weeks auditing and finalizing the refund and confirmation lists in an effort to make sure the final list of participants is accurate.

The foundation said it would post the winning number on Twitter as well as on the Oilers 50/50 website.

The holder of the winning ticket will have until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 to claim their prize by contacting the 50/50 office at 5050@edmontonoilers.com and forwarding their purchase e-mail along with a copy of their government-issued photo identification and address.

