Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation offering 50/50 refunds after issues with Friday’s draw

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 10, 2020 11:47 am
50/50 winner still unknown as Oilers deal with website fallout
As fans in Edmonton mourn the end of another playoff run, many are in a state of Oilers 50/50 frustration. Instead of winning big, many are out hundreds of dollars following issues with the raffle website. Chris Chacon reports.

After server delays and geofence problems caused major issues with the Edmonton Oilers‘ 50/50 on Friday, the charity that runs the draw will be offering refunds to anyone who wants one.

Anyone who made multiple purchases due to issues with the website or who wants to cancel tickets for any reason, can email tickets they want to be cancelled to Void5050@EdmontonOilers.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Another copy of ticket confirmation, or anyone who believes they didn’t receive a ticket confirmation, can email Confirm5050@EdmontonOilers.com with your first name, last name and email address to receive another copy of your tickets.

Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales
Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales

Both email addresses will not reply to inquires and can only accept the requests they were designed for.

Trending Stories

Read more: Still no winning numbers Sunday for Friday’s massive Oilers 50/50 draw, major online issues

Anyone who receives a confirmation email after requesting one and doesn’t want their tickets can then email their tickets to the void email address to cancel them.

Anyone who may have already contacted the ECOF about voiding tickets must still follow the steps above to ensure the tickets are cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ticket-buyers complain of problems as Edmonton Oilers’ 50/50 breaks another jackpot record after server delays

All requests for refunds or voids must be received by the ECOF no later than Aug. 13 at noon MT.

Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy
Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy

Those who wish to keep their tickets don’t have to do anything.

The draw was supposed to be a smoother process after the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Ascend Fundraising Solutions — the company that hosted the draw — increased server capacity 2.5 times greater than the previous draw.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers increase capacity for online 50/50 raffle ahead of Game 4 against Blackhawks

Ascend Fundraising Solutions said demand for previous draws had been unprecedented and it was expecting even more demand for Friday’s draw.

Story continues below advertisement

The demand was there, but people buying tickets have told Global News about problems, such as the geofence blocking them from buying tickets even though they were located in Alberta, and the site crashing during purchases with the sale going through on a credit card anyways.

The ECOF didn’t give a date for when the winning 50/50 number is expected to be announced, but said the number will be drawn after all the requests to void tickets were entered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton OilersEdmonton Oilers Community FoundationOilers 50/50Edmonton Oilers 50/50Edmonton Oilers 50/50 problemsEdmonton Oilers 50/50 refundOilers 50/50 refund
Flyers
More weekly flyers