Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation offering 50/50 refunds after issues with Friday’s draw

Send this page to someone via email

After server delays and geofence problems caused major issues with the Edmonton Oilers‘ 50/50 on Friday, the charity that runs the draw will be offering refunds to anyone who wants one.

Anyone who made multiple purchases due to issues with the website or who wants to cancel tickets for any reason, can email tickets they want to be cancelled to Void5050@EdmontonOilers.com.

Given the systems challenges with our service provider, we are going to offer anyone the chance to void any ticket purchases over the coming days, starting now & closing Thursday, Aug. 13 at 12pm MT. https://t.co/pF3jdlJB4E Details at https://t.co/RB9s6fMDKT. — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Another copy of ticket confirmation, or anyone who believes they didn’t receive a ticket confirmation, can email Confirm5050@EdmontonOilers.com with your first name, last name and email address to receive another copy of your tickets.

1:25 Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales

Both email addresses will not reply to inquires and can only accept the requests they were designed for.

Anyone who receives a confirmation email after requesting one and doesn’t want their tickets can then email their tickets to the void email address to cancel them.

Anyone who may have already contacted the ECOF about voiding tickets must still follow the steps above to ensure the tickets are cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

All requests for refunds or voids must be received by the ECOF no later than Aug. 13 at noon MT.

1:50 Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy

Those who wish to keep their tickets don’t have to do anything.

The draw was supposed to be a smoother process after the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Ascend Fundraising Solutions — the company that hosted the draw — increased server capacity 2.5 times greater than the previous draw.

Ascend Fundraising Solutions said demand for previous draws had been unprecedented and it was expecting even more demand for Friday’s draw.

Story continues below advertisement

The demand was there, but people buying tickets have told Global News about problems, such as the geofence blocking them from buying tickets even though they were located in Alberta, and the site crashing during purchases with the sale going through on a credit card anyways.

The ECOF didn’t give a date for when the winning 50/50 number is expected to be announced, but said the number will be drawn after all the requests to void tickets were entered.