Global News at Noon Edmonton August 21 2020 4:26pm 01:23 Edmonton Oilers expect to draw delayed 50/50 number next week After being delayed for more than two weeks, the Edmonton Oilers said the winning 50/50 number from the Aug. 7 draw should be drawn next week. Morgan Black has the details.