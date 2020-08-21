Edmonton Oilers expect to draw delayed 50/50 number next week

After being delayed for more than two weeks, the Edmonton Oilers said the winning 50/50 number from the Aug. 7 draw should be drawn next week.
According to an update on the club’s website, the last week has been spent auditing and finalizing the refund and confirmation lists in an effort to make sure the final list of participants in the draw is accurate.
Issues with the draw caused some fans to end up with multiple purchases
A number of fans told Global News they ended up with tickets even though the site crashed before a confirmation screen appeared.
On Aug. 10, the Oilers announced it would be offering refunds.
“After refunds are processed and dollars are deposited back into the accounts of those customers who asked for refunds, we will be in a position to draw the winning number, which we expect will happen early to mid-next week,” the club said Friday.
The Aug. 7 draw closed with a jackpot of more than $15 million. After refunds, the club said it expects the raffle to be around $14.3 million. The winner will take home half of the pot while the other half will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.
The frenzy for the online 50/50 was swift as the first draw reached $762,550. The draw on Aug. 3 broke the record for a sports 50/50 as it hit $3,259,445. That record was broken again on Aug. 5 with a $5,417,130 jackpot.
