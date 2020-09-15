Saskatoon Grade 12 student-athletes might have to find new ways to earn athletic scholarships

Send this page to someone via email

Noah Flaman has a limited training schedule this September.

Usually the Grade 12 student is on the gridiron with his teammates at the start of the school year. This year, however, looks a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve put in more work than I have before. So not being able to see that on the field and the coaches not being able to see that is truly disappointing,” Flaman said.

While impressing his own sideline, Flaman intended to use his senior year to showcase his skills to university recruiters.

The Holy Cross High School slot receiver wants to play at the post-secondary level but understands how tough it can be financially without a scholarship.

“Seeing how expensive it is for other family members and especially older cousins to go through full university, obviously (a scholarship) would be a big help,” Flaman said.

Last month, the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) cancelled it’s fall sports schedule.

That included team sports like volleyball, soccer and football.

Global News reached out to the SSSAD, but the organization declined to comment.

Some organizations and universities have set up camps to give high school athletes a chance to display their skills.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football coaching staff said recruitment will be challenging, but they still intend to bring on several new players.

However, scholarship dollars are capped.

“We’re going to manage the situation as best we can. That’s really what it comes down to and I think that for us, we’re in a good position to be able to manage that going forward,” head coach Scott Flory said.

He went on to say his staff has a list of players it has been targeting, but sometimes “diamonds in the rough” emerge in their Grade 12 season.

